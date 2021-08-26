Bradford grime act Bad Boy Chiller Crew set for their own ITV2 series

ITV2 is to follow Bradford grime act Bad Boy Chiller Crew for a new series.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew is a brand new observational documentary series following the action-packed lives of the band of the same name as they embark on the biggest summer of their lives and careers.

ITV share: "The trio, comprised of MCs GK, a former ice-cream van man and Kane and Clive, ex-factory and warehouse workers, built a fanbase with comedy characters and stunts on social media.

"They are now a bone fide rap phenomenon signed to Relentless Records with over 30 million streams on Spotify, 70 million views on YouTube and top 40 chart success.

"The series will follow the working-class, Northern lads on their journey to stardom, taking viewers on a trip to Bradford and beyond, for the biggest summer of the boys’ lives as they tour the UK for the first time.

"The series will spotlight on their music, their fans, their friendship but also their life back home as they juggle fame with sticking to their roots. The in-your-face six-parter will be as provocative and noisy as it is mischievous and joyous."

Executive Producer Nat Hill at programme makers Rogo Productions said: “The series will shine a light on the comradery, talent and lives of these Bradford born and bred rappers.

"They have been described by their own entourage as a ‘working class triumph’ and this series will follow how they juggle fame with sticking to their roots.”

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment, added: “They’re called the Bad Boy Chiller Crew for a reason…with outrageous high jinx and raw talent the boys will be sure to provoke and delight in equal measures.

"Bad Boy Chiller Crew are on the cusp of wave… and this is their story.. from hometown heroes to the country’s next big thing.”

