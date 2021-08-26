Olivia Attwood to explore world of 'selling sex' online in ITV2 documentary

Olivia Attwood is to front a new ITV2 documentary series exploring the uncharted world of “selling sex” online.

Olivia will set out to discover the reality of this phenomenon for the increasing number of people making their living this way.

Advertisements

Provisionally titled Getting Filthy Rich, the series will delve into the new, apparently emancipated sex industry, which, over the past 18 months of lockdowns has exploded into the mainstream.

ITV share: "Getting Filthy Rich [WT], Olivia takes viewers into various areas, such as ‘Sugar Babies’, ‘Cam Girls’, amateur porn stars and OnlyFans Creators who can make thousands every month from their loyal subscribers.

"Drawn by the promise of quick cash without having to physically interact with their ‘clients’ and with no middle man forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to, these new self-empowered, self- employed women often start off looking for little more than a side hustle, but can get hooked on the wealth and fame that follows.

"This series will discover whether the promise of easy money is real, asking if the new sex trade is as innocuous as it seems, or if there are consequences to becoming an online sex symbol."

Olivia said: “A few years ago, the idea that many regular women would soon be making their living by selling sexual content online might have seemed a bit extraordinary.

"Now it’s becoming mainstream and some of the money being made is reportedly huge. I’m absolutely fascinated to discover what it’s like for those involved and to get inside this world to reveal all.”

Advertisements

Kate Teckman, Head Of Factual Entertainment Development and Factual Entertainment Commissioner for ITV, said: “With exciting new talent Olivia Attwood, this series aims to deliver an insight into the reality behind the phenomenon of selling sexual content online that has burst into the lives of huge numbers of people who would previously have never considered making money this way.

"We’ve all seen the headlines about the amount of money being made, but with Olivia immersing herself into different areas within this fast-moving, rapidly-expanding industry, this series will offer a vivid picture of the experience of making a living in this world."