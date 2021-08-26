Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz are to host a new late night discussion show on Channel 4.

Unapologetic will air this September as part of the channel's The Black to Front Project .

Advertisements

Produced by SBTV and Cardiff Productions, the one-hour special will be hosted by DJ and presenter Yinka Bokinni and social media star and presenter Zeze Millz.

Channel 4 share: "In a world where you can be cancelled at a moment’s notice, Unapologetic is a show where guests will be encouraged to say what they want to say without apologising for it.

"This isn’t a show about Black people, this is the show where Black people talk freely about everything. It will offer new views on existing subjects as well as bringing new subjects and voices to the table.

"Featuring guests from the worlds of politics and popular culture as well as the people who’ve been at the heart of controversies themselves, the programme will challenge ideas of what Black people are allowed to say and what is off-limits.

"Tackling topics such as Black Lives Matter, football, racism, colourism, and what’s making news on social media, Unapologetic won’t hold back."

Channel 4 Specialist Factual commissioning editor Shaminder Nahal said: “Fast and furious, clever and funny – this thoughtful, energetic late-night debate and conversation show will be an incredible showcase for two of the most exciting talents around – Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz.

"I’m so thrilled to be working with them, and with SBTV and Cardiff. And in a world where there’s so much fear about causing offence or of being cancelled – I’m hopeful that this show will be both totally unapologetic – and utterly unmissable.”

Jamal Edwards, SBTV, added: “This opportunity represents the chance to hear the diversity in opinion around issues affecting all of us in a fresh way. It’s time to shake things up and bring new views to the mainstream. I believe Unapologetic will represent the viewpoints of my generation in a provocative and entertaining style.”

Advertisements

Maxine Watson, Cardiff Productions, commented: “Creating a space for smart and informed black opinion is long overdue and introducing two talented female voices to a new audience in that space is incredibly exciting. Yinka and Zeze represent a new generation who have a great deal to say and we are chuffed to be working with them”.

Channel 4's The Black To Front Project will feature a range of new programming and reimagined shows in an effort to amplify the conversations around representation and diversity.