Our Changing Planet: BBC One announces seven-year environmental TV series

The BBC has announced its 'most ambitious environmental series ever'.

Our Changing Planet is set to document six key habitats around the world over seven years.

California, the Arctic, the Maldives, and the Amazon rainforest are among the areas that will be followed as viewers watch the habitats – and the species living in them - undergo extraordinary change.

The BBC share: "These locations are bellwethers for the health of our planet. As pressure on the natural world increases, what happens here will happen elsewhere. As the series goes on, we will witness rapidly unfolding ecological change and observe surprising new animal behaviours as species adapt to their shifting environments.

"But this is also a story of hope. In each habitat, we will meet incredible conservationists who are working to turn the tide, preserve ecosystems and save species from extinction."

The show will be launched in April 2022 and return every year for the following six years with the BBC describing it as "the longest environmental project ever commissioned for television."

The broadcaster adds: "The next few years will see enormous change around the globe. The world’s population is set to increase by almost one billion, one million species could face extinction and our seas are on course to rise by up to 20cm, flooding land where 147 million people currently live. Our Changing Planet will be the definitive document of a critical moment for life on earth."

Patrick Holland, Director, Factual Arts and Classical Music Television said: "Our Changing Planet is a landmark project that will provide a unique document of the biggest challenge facing humanity.

"Made by the Natural History unit, this is public service broadcasting at its most urgent and important."