Mel B to take charge of Steph’s Packed Lunch for Channel 4's Black to Front Project

Mel B will take charge of Steph's Packed Lunch in September for a special show.

The daytime series will become Mel B's Packed Lunch on Friday, 10 September as part of Channel 4's Black to Front Project.

Former Spice Girl and everyone's favourite singing seahorse Melanie Brown will make her live presenting debut as she takes the helm of the lunchtime show, which airs from Mel's hometown of Leeds.

Joining her for the show will be Packed Lunch regular and football icon Chris Kamara while resident chef Freddy Forster will be cooking up tasty treats in the kitchen.

And just like the regular show, Mel B’s Packed Lunch will feature celebrity guests, topical chat, real-life issues and consumer items with the regular lunchmates in the studio to join in the conversation and add different opinions and perspectives to discussions.

Melanie Brown said: "It's going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to spice up lunchtime television. I'm also really proud to be part of Channel 4's Black to Front Project, that's something to really celebrate."

Mel B’s Packed Lunch will broadcast live from 12:30PM on Friday, 10 September on Channel 4 and All 4.

Channel 4's Black To Front project will see the channel's line up of regular shows reimagined in an effort to boost diversity both on and off screen.

Other programming confirmed for Channel 4's Black to Front include a one-off special of The Big Breakfast fronted by Mo Gilligan.