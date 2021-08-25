Life Drawing Live! Joe Lycett to present live life drawing special on BBC

Joe Lycett is to present a live life drawing special on BBC this September.

Following a similar show last year on BBC Four, the BBC has announced a new bigger and bolder special.

Life Drawing Live! will broadcast live across two channels, from English Heritage’s Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, where life models will disrobe and assume poses inspired by great works of art.

Joe Lycett will anchor the event across both channels, with Josie d’Arby assessing and selecting the work of those drawing from home. Artists Daphne Todd and Lachlan Goudie will be on hand to guide some famous faces through the poses.

On BBC Two, viewers can watch the amateur artists create their works as the experts share their knowledge and techniques. Plus in short films throughout the programme, artist Adebanji Alade will be encouraging people who think drawing is not for them to have a go.

If viewers want to join in and draw along at home, Josie and BBC Four will be at the heart of the class with ‘Pose Cam’ giving a fixed-camera view of each model’s pose. Audiences at home will be encouraged to upload their work during the show, some of which will be given feedback on air by Daphne and Lachlan.

Also on BBC Four, artist Nicky Philipps will reveal more of the history behind the artworks that have inspired the models’ poses.

Joe Lycett said: “Like many people I found great solace from making art during lockdown and am really excited to help get the nation creative through learning about life drawing. Any nudity is just an added bonus!”

Josie d’Arby added: “I’m so looking forward to welcoming viewers who want to draw with us on BBC Four and sharing what they have created on the show.”

Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor at BBC Arts commented: “Life Drawing Live! has been an incredible catalyst for the nation’s amateur artists on BBC Four - where tens of thousands of viewers have taken the time to upload their life drawings. Now we are taking it to the next level.

"For the first time, it will take over the schedules across two channels, giving viewers the option of watching from the sofa on BBC Two, or to go to BBC Four with paper in hand to participate in the class itself. We hope this unprecedented event will entertain and inspire, and hopefully give audiences the chance to up their skills with the charcoal.”

Sally Dixon, Executive Producer at programme makers Avanti said: “We’re delighted to be building on the success of Life Drawing Live! by bringing it to a wider audience and hope to inspire viewers to pick up a pencil and draw for the first time.”

Life Drawing Live! will air across two hours in September with a date to be announced.