Channel 4 has announced new property show Little House, Big Plans.

Property expert Sarah Beeny will host the new series alongside y architect Damion Burrows.

The pair will visit small homes across the country who have elaborate plans for expansion.

The show will follow the incredible renovations, from extravagant eco-homes to state-of-the-art space saving bungalows, and show how, even if you’re on a tight budget, you can utilise a small space to the absolute max.

Made by Crackit Productions, the series will also meet some of the UK’s most promising architects, showcasing the future superstars of Britain’s best homes designs.

Elaine Hackett, CEO at Crackit, said: "Having been cooped up for over 15 months, who isn’t sick of staring at the same space and dreaming of pushing the walls out. Sarah’s been in the renovation business for over 20 years, and there’s no better person to help us make our small places, bigger spaces.

"Alongside Damion’s expert eye for design, this series not only captures the awe-inspiring stories, and the personal journeys, but also ensures that we, the audience take-away the secrets and tools that will enable us to transform our own spaces.”

Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor, Daytime and Features, Channel 4, added: “I am delighted to be working with Crackit on this incredibly timely new property format. This is just the kind of show our audience can’t get enough of right now. Full of ingenious and inspiring design and packed with take out; this show proves that you really can think big for your small home.”

Little House, Big Plans will air on Channel 4 later this year.