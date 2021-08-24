Chivalry: Cast revealed for new Channel 4 comedy drama series

Channel 4 has unveiled the cast for its upcoming comedy drama series Chivalry.

The new show "unabashedly explores the complex state of gender politics in the #MeToo era in the film and television industry."

The six-part series is written by Sarah Solemani (Him and Her, Barry) and Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, Philomena) who will also both star.

Joining them will be Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Blackish), Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice, American Woman), Lolly Adefope (This Time with Alan Partridge, Shrill), Robert Lonsdale (Chewing Gum, Finding Alice) and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice).

There will be guest cameos from Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself, Ant Man), Peter Mullan (Cursed, Mum) and Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent).

A synopsis of the series shares: "Emmy award-winning Wanda Sykes stars as Jean Shrill, a shrewd studio executive. Jean arranges for Bobby Sohrabi (played by Sarah Solemani), a passionate indie-darling filmmaker, to take over as director of 'A Little Death', the problematic movie produced by Cameron O’Neill (played by Steve Coogan).

"Cameron must navigate remaining relevant at a time when cancel-culture is all too real and is surprised when spending time with Bobby awakens a creative side of himself, he thought had long-since passed. What will Jean do to keep her empire intact, and what will Bobby do to build one?

"Sienna Miller plays Lark, the magnetic and dynamic leading actress of Cameron’s movie. She’s a fighter and no stranger to The Hollywood Boys’ Club.

"Lolly Adefope plays Ama, Cameron’s new assistant who’s eager to quickly climb the ladder of success. Robert Lonsdale joins playing Rick, the editor of “A Little Death” who aims to keep the film on track while often caught in the crossfire of Bobby and Cameron’s creative sparring.

"Adjani Salmon is Aston, Bobby’s patient, and generous husband. Down on his luck from a failed start-up, Aston agrees to move to the tech-Mecca California with Bobby, hopeful to reinvent his career while Bobby strikes while the iron’s hot in hers.

"Chivalry is a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity? Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that we as a society often find hard to discuss."

Chivalry is produced by Baby Cow Productions. A release date is to be announced.