Comedian John Cleese will take on so-called 'cancel culture' for a new TV series.

The star of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers will delve into the topic as part of a documentary on Channel 4.

John Cleese: Cancel Me is to "set forth into the minefield of cancel culture to explore why a new 'woke' generation is trying to rewrite the rules on what can and can't be said."

The Channel 4 show will feature interviews with people who claim to have been 'cancelled' and look into making comedy without causing offence.

Cleese said: "I’m delighted to have a chance to find out, on camera, about all the aspects of so-called political correctness.

"There’s so much I really don’t understand, like: how the impeccable idea of ‘Let’s all be kind to people’ has been developed in some cases ad absurdum.

“I want to bring the various reasonings right out in the open so that people can be clearer in their minds what they agree with, what they don’t agree with, and what they still can’t make their mind up about."

Ian Katz, chief content officer of Channel 4, added: "The argument over what it’s OK to say and what isn’t is one of the thorniest issues of our age and there are few people better equipped to stride into it than John, a comic legend who combines genuine curiosity with a healthy disregard for what anyone thinks of him.”

John Cleese: Cancel Me will air on Channel 4 with a date to be announced.

Picture credit: Bruce Baker/Flickr