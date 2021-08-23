Alex Jones to train as a fertility assistant for new TV show

TV host Alex Jones will train as a fertility assistant for a brand new series.

Alex Jones: Making Babies will air on UKTV's W channel, following Alex at one of the leading fertility clinics in the UK.

Advertisements

Having previously opened up about her own struggle with fertility, Alex said: "Trying to conceive can truly be a rollercoaster, and I have no doubt that it'll be a very emotional and unpredictable journey.

"This series is really close to my heart, it's truly a passion project, and I feel privileged to be able to join the team at King's Fertility and help them with the very special job of making babies."

The 10-part series will be filmed across several months at King's Fertility where Alex will fully immerse herself in the life affirming job of creating new life.

UKTV share: "King's Fertility is led by Dr Ippokratis Sarris. The clinic is a partnership between the Fetal Medicine Foundation and King's College Hospital and is world renowned for its fertility research and innovative technology. The fertility clinic offers a wide range of treatments for men and women from IVF to egg freezing, surrogacy to ovulation induction and much more.

"As part of the role, Alex will be providing hands on support to couples as they go through the exciting and dramatic journey of trying to have a baby. Whether it's counting embryos and testing their fertility levels or teaching them to inject hormones and conducting ultrasounds, Alex will be guided by the clinic's highly skilled team, all whilst working towards a fertility assistant certificate."

Alex Jones: Making Babies is commissioned for UKTV by Kirsty Hanson, commissioning editor, and ordered by Adam Collings, channel director for W. Steve North is genre general manager for comedy and entertainment and Hilary Rosen is head of factual and factual entertainment. The series is executive produced for RDF West by Jo Scarratt-Jones.

UKTV commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said: "This is a series I've wanted to make for years. I've witnessed so many close friends go through the rollercoaster and sometimes heartbreak of something that should be so simple and primal, yet it is often anything but.

"I feel confident the W audience will be gripped, as we follow couples through the most emotional and life changing event of their lives, where the stakes could not be higher. And who better to be guiding us through every step and learning along the way, than Alex Jones."

W's channel director Adam Collings added: "It's a delight to have Alex Jones back on the channel since previously hosting Secrets in my Family in 2017. I am really looking forward to the journey Alex goes on with the patients of King's Fertility, it feels like the perfect fit for W alongside Emma Willis: Delivering Babies and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over."

Advertisements

Developed by Little Wonder, will be produced by RDF West, the show will air in 2022.

W airs on Sky 109/245, Virgin 124/191, BT 311 & TalkTalk 407 / On demand on Sky and Virgin.