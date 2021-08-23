Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died aged 92

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has passed away at the age of 92.

The fan favourite of the hit Channel 4 series passed away in hospital at the weekend, it was announced today.

Mary had appeared on the show regularly since 2016 alongside her friend Marina Wingrove.

In a statement from the show's producers, they shared: "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

"Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

"Bristolians Mary & Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since.

"They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.

"Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Fans of the show were quick to pay their respects online.

One wrote on Twitter: "Oh, how sad. Such an absolute delight to watch. Mary's witticisms will be sorely missed. Thoughts with her family and, of course, Marina."

Another added: "Mary & Marina both lovely ladies & delightful to watch - rest in peace Mary - condolences to Marina too I’m sure she’ll miss you so much"

"Gutted at this news. The pair of them were so cute & so funny together. A friend of mine has met Marina a few times and says she's lovely. I can't imagine Mary would have been any different. A sad day for Bristol, Marina & Gogglebox fans. RIP," commented a third.

A fourth reacted: "So sorry to hear the sad news about Mary. Absolutely loved watching her and Marina on the show, their friendship, their sense of humour and comments on the shows they watched . Condolences to her family and Marina."

And a fifth user wrote: "So sad to hear this. Loved watching these two lovely ladies. My thoughts are with Mary’s family and friends especially Marina."

Picture: Mary (left) and Marina. Credit: Channel 4/Gogglebox

