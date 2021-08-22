Vernon Kay to guest host This Morning with Rochelle Humes

Vernon Kay is to join the This Morning hosting team later this month.

Vernon is to guest host the ITV daytime series following a seven week summer hosted by Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford.

He will join regular guest host Rochelle Humes who will return to host the show from August Bank Holiday Monday (30th August) across the whole week.

Rochelle will first team up with Alison Hammond again for a ‘girl power’ Monday before welcoming new guest host Vernon who will front the show with Rochelle for the first time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Rochelle will then reunite with Alison again on Friday whilst Alison’s regular Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary will also host parts of the show live from Manchester [where he will be based in preparation for Soccer Aid].

Speaking ahead of her guest hosting stint, Rochelle said: "I’m so looking forward to hosting with the wonderful Alison Hammond again. I also can’t wait to welcome Vernon Kay into the This Morning family!"

Vernon added: "This Morning is the daytime go to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me. I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa."

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell commented: "This week will provide a great mix of talent for our viewers. Vernon is familiar with being a guest on our sofa but I’m sure he’ll be just as great hosting the show live for two and a half hours too."

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to front the series from Monday, 6 September at 10AM.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub