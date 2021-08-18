The Crystal Maze reboot reportedly axed by Channel 4

Channel 4 has reportedly cancelled its reboot of The Crystal Maze.

The hit 90s game show was revived for a new run in 2017 with maze Master Richard Ayoade following a one-off Stand Up To Cancer special.

Advertisements

However Channel 4 is said to currently have no plans for any new episodes.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "It is an iconic show, but no series is guaranteed to run indefinitely. The pandemic has meant some tough decisions have to be made.

"Channel 4 has the option to bring it back in the future, but right now that's not looking likely any time soon."

Channel 4 has yet to issue an official comment on the future of the format.

The most recent run featured a number of celebrity specials.

Famous faces were led through the Aztec, Eastern, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they took on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

In each episode, contestants take on a host of skill, physical, mental and mystery challenges, in the hope of winning crystals that can be exchanged for time in the iconic Crystal Dome.

The Crystal Maze first debuted in 1990 hosted by Richard O'Brien before Ed Tudor-Pole took over in 1993.

After leaving screens in 1995, the show returned for a one-off special in 2016 hosted by Stephen Merchant before Richard Ayoade started fronting a rebooted series in 2016.

Advertisements

You can watch past episodes of The Crystal Maze online for free (in the UK) now via the All4 player.

Picture: Channel 4