Landscapers: First look at Olivia Colman in new Sky Atlantic drama

Sky has unveiled a first look at its upcoming new drama Landscapers starring Olivia Colman.

Landscapers comes the producers behind recent series Chernobyl and is directed by Academy Award winner Alexander Payne (The Descendants, About Schmidt, Sideways) and written by Ed Sinclair in his first television screenplay.

The four-part series sees multi award-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) plays Susan Edwards with David Thewlis (I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Fargo) portraying Christopher Edwards.

They're joined on the cast by Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones's Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers).

A synopsis of the drama shares: "Landscapers tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

"Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (Thewlis) have been on the run from reality for over 15 years. When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light.

"As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage.​

"As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention.

"Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt, but also threatens to undo them completely."

Speaking when the drama was first announced in 2019, Olivia Colman said: “I love Ed’s scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it’s quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here.

"The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too - a joy for any actor."

Landscapers will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later in 2022 with a release date to be announced.