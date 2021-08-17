The Trick: First look at Jason Watkins in new BBC One drama

BBC One has revealed a first look at its upcoming feature-length drama The Trick.

Airing this autumn, The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones, Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, who back in 2009 found himself at the eye of an international media storm, and the victim of cyberterrorism.

Advertisements

Jason Watkins plays Phil Jones with Victoria Hamilton starring as his wife.

A teaser shares: "With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat - causing us to lose a decade of action.

The Trick. Picture Shows: Ruth Jones (VICTORIA HAMILTON) - (C) Vox Pictures - Photographer: Rory Taylor

"The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband, and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science."

Jason Watkins said: “It is rare that a drama marries the personal and the public in such a compelling way - the urgent need to tackle the effects of the earth’s warming is not going away and the research into this project has been sobering.

"It is a privilege to play the brilliant scientist, Phil Jones, whose own private world was so threatened from outside and whose research and efforts have been so vital globally in combating the effects of climate change."

The Trick. Picture Shows: (L-R) Sam Bowen (GEORGE MACKAY), Neil Wallis (JEROME FLYNN) - (C) Vox Pictures - Photographer: Rory Taylor

Further casting includes George MacKay (1917, Pride), Jerome Flynn (Game Of Thrones, Ripper Street), Adrian Edmondson (The Pact, Save Me), Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland, Keeping Faith), Pooky Quesnel (The A Word, The Victim), Richard Elfyn (The Pact), Rhashan Stone (Keeping Faith, Finding Alice), Justin Salinger (Hanna), Tara Divina (Line Of Duty) and David Calder (Time, The Hatton Garden Job).

The Trick comes from the makers of Keeping Faith and is written by Bafta-nominated Owen Sheers (The Snow Spider, Aberfan: The Green Hollow) and directed by Pip Broughton.

Advertisements

The Trick airs this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Phil Jones (JASON WATKINS) - (C) Vox Pictures - Photographer: Rory Taylor