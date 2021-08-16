Only Connect applications: How to apply to be on the BBC Two series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC Two's Only Connect.

Hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, the hit game show is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Only Connect applications

Applications for Only Connect are open now for either groups of threes or solos or duos seeking teammates.

To apply you must be aged 18 or over and resident in the UK or Channel Islands.

You can apply online here with a closing date set for 8 December 2021.

The BBC say: "Only Connect is the quiz series where, as in life itself, knowledge will only take you so far: patience and lateral thinking are also vital. It's all about making connections between things which may appear, at first glance, not to be connected at all."

The new series will debut in 2022.

How does Only Connect work?

Every episode features teams of threes competing against each other to complete a series of lateral thinking questions.

The first round sees teams having to figure out the connection between four clues.

The second sees them presented with a sequence of clues where they must first identify the connection and then figure out the final clue.

Round three is the always tricky connecting wall: Both teams have to correctly categorize sixteen apparently random words or phrases into four groups, all against the clock.

Finally it's a race against the buzzer as both teams go head to head to identify clues which have had their vowels removed.

At the end of each game the team with the most points will head through to the next round.

Only Connect currently airs 8PM on Monday nights on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.