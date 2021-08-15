Bill Bailey set to front his own music and dance travel show after Strictly success

Bill Bailey is set to front his own travel show exploring music and dance across the world.

The comedian and musician - who won Strictly Come Dancing last year - is said to be in talks with the BBC to front his own series.

The Daily Star on Sunday says that the show is set to begin filming next year, subject to travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Bill told the newspaper that the series would see him head to "every ­continent."

He said: "It would be about music and dance. And at each destination I would put on a show using local ­performers and musicians to highlight the cultural aspects there.

"We are thinking of calling it Earth Odyssey."

However if the pandemic doesn't allow filming, a back up plan is in place.

"We’d be­ ­touring around Britain instead. There are lots of places here that I’d love to go to for it," he added. "I've been travelling around Britain for years for gigs. I’ve managed to go all around the country. So I’d love to bring some of that on to a show."

Meanwhile there's another very different TV project Bill is also working on.

He recently revealed that he had been writing a potential Eurovision song after our entry this year finished in last place after receiving no points from both the show's jury and audience votes.

Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards earlier this year, Bill shared (via Radio Times): "Do you know what? I was writing today. This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately."

Bill added of this year's result: “It couldn’t have gone worse. We need to inject a bit of fun, I think.”

Bill previously said that the BBC had rejected a song he wrote for being "too silly".

He explained on Good Morning Britain: "A few years ago I sent in an entry to Eurovision and it was a kind of spoof eco anthem in the style of Dad's Army, and the BBC said it's too silly, we can't have that.

"I just thought, 'This taking it seriously, that's not going well either, is it?'"

Bill added: "I think we're missing a trick. I think we need to celebrate a bit of eccentricity, the kind of quirkiness and Britishness that doesn't really seem to be coming across. It's very well produced and put together, but it's a bit underwhelming, it's a bit bland."