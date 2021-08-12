Richard Bacon returns to guest host Good Morning Britain in August

Richard Bacon is to guest host Good Morning Britain later this month.

The formidable journalist and broadcaster will be the latest guest presenter on the ITV morning news show having previously fronted it two years ago.

Advertisements

Richard will arrive on screen from Wednesday, 18 August for four days until Monday, 23 August.

He will host alongside Charlotte Hawkins on the Wednesday, Kate Garraway for Thursday and Friday, and finally Ranvir Singh on the Monday.

Richard Bacon said: "Not only am I coming home to London to guest present Good Morning Britain this month, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting feels like coming home also.

"I can’t wait to see the team again and am very much looking forward to my time on the show with Kate, Ranvir and Charlotte."

Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain, Editor added: "Our mix of guest hosts on Good Morning Britain alongside our brilliant existing family of presenters has been a great success over recent months, and brings a diverse range of perspectives on the day’s news agenda. We’re delighted that Richard can return to join us this summer."

Good Morning Britain has been featuring a roster of guest presenters ever since Piers Morgan abruptly quit the series earlier this year.

Advertisements

A permanent replacement is still to be confirmed, with a source sharing with the Daily Mirror: "ITV are using these guest presenter slots to decide what works and what doesn’t. Bacon is an exciting prospect."

Good Morning Britain weekdays from 6AM on ITV and ITV Hub.