The Confessions of Frannie Langton cast announced for new ITV drama

ITV has announced the cast for its upcoming period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

The new series is based on the debut novel from writer Sara Collins.

Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story, Wannabe) leads the cast in the role of Frannie Langton, the drama’s young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story.

She is joined by Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Madame Marguerite Benham and Patrick Martins (Redemption, Blasts From The Past) as Laddie Lightning and in the line-up for the murder mystery drama.

Also set to star in the historically authentic adaptation is Stephen Campbell Moore (War of The Worlds, The One) as renowned scientist and husband to Madame, George Benham. Joining him is Steven MacIntosh (Rocketman, Wanderlust) as John Langton and Henry Pettigrew (The Danish Girl, The Aftermath) as William Pettigrew.

A synopsis shares: "Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

"In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.

"As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. Frannie is accused of murder; a murder she has no recollection of, other than she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unable to recall what happened.

"Will Frannie recall the haunting events of that night? All she knows is she loved Marguerite passionately and cannot believe she would have hurt her. But if not Frannie, who did commit the double murder? Others have motive, but only Frannie is accused and she will hang if found guilty. What hope does she have of clearing her name?"

The drama is being adapted for the screen by the novel's original author Sara Collins and directed by Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Sara Collins said today: "So many authors write with their dream cast in mind so I was delighted at our table read to discover that ITV and the producers and director had assembled mine!

"This is an electric cast and I can’t wait to see their work. Every moment of watching them prepare their performances has been wonderful."

Karla-Simone Spence said: "It's an absolute honour and dream to bring to life the intelligent, forward thinking, resilient woman that is Frannie Langton. Her journey truly is extraordinary and that's all thanks to Sara Collins' incredible writing of three-dimensional women. I hold Frannie dear to my heart and I'm really looking forward to unleashing her with Andrea Harkin and our talented cast."

Sophie Cookson added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining The Confessions of Frannie Langton. Sara Collins has written an evocative, haunting script with complex, multi-faceted women at its heart. I’m delighted to be working with Andrea Harkin again and an incredibly talented group of creatives.”

Image: Left to right: Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins lead the line up. Photo credits (L-R): Kim Hardy, David Reiss and Lucy Nuzum