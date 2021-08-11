BBC One has revealed a first look at its new drama Showtrial.

The new series comes from producers World Productions, who previously brought Line Of Duty and Bodyguard to the screen.

The previously announced Showtrial cast will feature Tracy Ifeachor, James Frain and Sharon D Clarke alongside Sinéad Keenan; Celine Buckens; Kerr Logan and Lolita Chakrabarti.

The first look images show Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor) and Talitha Campbell (Celine Buckens) from the upcoming five-part series, which has been written by Ben Richards (The Tunnel, Cobra, Strike) and directed by Zara Hayes (Poms, Dian Fossey: Secrets In The Mist)

A synopsis of the show shares: "When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused - and their families - in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

"Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution that is weaponising Talitha’s gender - as well as her social privilege - against her.

"From arrest to verdict, Cleo and defence vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: damaged scapegoat, or cold-blooded killer?

"Showtrial explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely legal drama full of dark humour."

Creator and writer Ben Richards said previously: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Showtrial will come to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2021 with an air date to be announced.

