Rochelle Humes to front new interior design show on UKTV's W channel

Rochelle Humes is to front a new interior design show on UKTV's W channel.

Titled Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making, the ten part series will follow Rochelle as she takes her personal passion for all things interior décor into the world of professional interior design.

Throughout the series, part-funded by home improvement business Wickes, Rochelle will be helping deserving families transform their homes with a life-enhancing makeover that is fit for the post pandemic world.

Rochelle Humes said: "I've always loved interiors and the way a home can positively affect your life.

"Since I was very young, I've rearranged rooms, changed colour and pattern, and loved renovating and decorating my own homes as an adult.

"Now I can't wait to embrace the challenge of helping other people reimagine their own homes for this exciting new series for W with Wickes."

A teaser of the show shares: "Although Rochelle has renovated several of her own homes over the years and has a massive Instagram following who hang on her every colour swatch and style tip; the prospect of being faced with real clients, a problem brief, constrained budgets, and unrealistic expectations is a daunting one.

"Viewers will also get to see Rochelle as they've never seen her before, as she learns the highs and lows that go with this new territory while studying an interior design course and being mentored by a designer, all whilst juggling life as a presenter, wife, and mum of three."

UKTV's commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said: "I am over the moon that Rochelle is coming to W, pursuing an obsession she has had with interiors since a young girl and showcasing her talents in a way we haven't seen before. This all comes at a time when our homes have never been more important to us or had so much impact on all of our lives."

Adam Collings, channel director for W, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Rochelle to W for this brilliant new series. Being able to follow her on this personal journey into becoming an interior designer is a real treat for our viewers and will no doubt inspire many."