Tell Me Everything: ITV2 reveal cast for new teen drama

ITV2 has its revealed a cast of rising talent for its brand new teen drama Tell Me Everything.

The coming-of-age drama is currently filming in Welwyn Garden City, hometown of show creator Mark O’Sullivan.

Newcomers Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang will lead the line-up as 16-year-old friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and Mei in the series.

Also joining the cast are Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (Ackley Bridge) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

ITV share: "Tell Me Everything introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Davies), who is trying his best to navigate through this world. Growing up hasn’t been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide. So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

"His oldest friends, Louis (Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo), are battling their own issues and emotional struggles, yet continue to be there for Jonny. So they are right to be suspicious of Mei (Liang) when she comes into his life. She seems to understand Jonny, but increasingly appears to be a dangerous influence on him. Meanwhile, new college mates, Regan (Lucille) and Zia (Woodcock), initially appear cool and care-free, but as Jonny, Neve and Louis get to know them, it soon becomes clear that everyone is fighting their own personal battles.

"Brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness, Tell Me Everything explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex (as well as what to wear tonight)."

Created by Mark O’ Sullivan (Lee and Dean, The Agency), and written by Mark O’Sullivan, Yemi Oyefuwa, Kat Sadler & Cameron Loxdale, Tell Me Everything marks ITV2’s first original drama in ten years.

It is being made by Noho Film & Television, in association with ITV Studios and has been co-funded by the UK Government funded Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF).

Executive Producers Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell on behalf of Noho Film & Television said: "We are absolutely thrilled with this brilliant cast of rising stars – a group of young actors who show more talent and flair, gravitas and humour, than we dared wish for."

A release date is to be announced.

Picture: Left to Right: Lauryn Ajufo (Neve), Spike Fearn (Louis), Callina Liang (Mei), Eden H. Davies (Jonny), Tessa Lucille (Regan) and Carla Woodcock (Zia).