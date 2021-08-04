New Channel 4 show will use visual effects to help people lose weight

Channel 4 has announced a brand new weight-loss show which will make use of the latest visual effects tech.

Starting as a one-off special, Don’t Diet, Lose Weight will use visual effects, cutting edge technology and psychological techniques to help contributors struggling with weight loss understand what it is that’s really standing in their way of achieving their personal goals.

Channel 4 explain: "Don’t Diet, Lose Weight uses VFX and state of the art technology to challenge the idea of dieting to lose weight and instead focuses on the psychological reasons behind eating habits; unlocking contributors’ inner thoughts and working through them with the support of specialist psychologists.

"In a pioneering method, two contributors come face to face with their future selves in the Don’t Diet, Lose Weight hub before they have even started to lose any weight. Using the latest VFX, this powerful visualisation technique focuses on retraining their brains to improve their relationship with food - and themselves.

"Then, taking on challenges set by a team of experts in their fields, their VFX “future self” guides them along the way, educating them about their current relationship with food and stepping in when they need further encouragement and reminding them of what they want to achieve.

"Throughout the process, contributors will have access to psychologists who will help retrain their brains, helping them to make changes to improve their relationship with food for good. "

The new show comes from production company Remarkable TV who have already used visual effects on other TV shows.

Kitty Walshe, Managing Director (Factual) for Remarkable TV, said: "Building on the success we’ve had with VFX on shows like the award-winning Your Home Made Perfect for BBC Two and Virtually History for YouTube, Don’t Diet, Lose Weight will allow us to take VFX into a new area of television.

"This show is not about fad diets; it’s about testing the theory of when you can see what you’re aiming for do you strive harder to achieve it?"