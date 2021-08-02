The Great House Giveaway will return to Channel 4 for a brand new series, its been announced.

Following a hugely successful first series which picked up a BAFTA Award in the Daytime category, a new series is on its way.

Advertisements

The new episodes will welcome new presenter Tayo Oguntonade to the hosting team, joining Simon O’Brien (Find It, Fix It, Flog It; Lost and Found), and S4C’s presenter Carys Davies (S4C’s Ar Werth/For Sale).

The Great House Giveaway sees two people, who have never met and have never owned a home, given a lump sum to buy a property at auction.

The pair then have six months to revive the property into a habitable and desirable home with the aim to split any profits. If they don’t sell – the house goes back to auction.

Five episodes are set to air in September as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front project, where we'll see experienced Mortgage Broker, Property Expert, and Investor, Tayo, on hand to offer advice and handy tips to our DIY hopefuls.

Tayo Oguntonade said: “Helping to get people on the property ladder has been a passion of mine for a long time, one of which I’ve been doing throughout my career.

"I am so excited to be joining The Great House Giveaway team and getting to share my advice with not only the renovation new-comers on the show but also the viewers at home!”

Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor for Daytime & Features added: “Tayo is a brilliant talent who already has loads of fans following his advice on social media. I’m delighted he has joined the Bafta-winning team on The Great House Giveaway.”

Advertisements

Sioned Wyn, Executive Producer at programme makers Chwarel added: “I am thrilled to have someone of Tayo’s outstanding experience join the team. With his breadth of knowledge and genuine warmth to our contestants, he brings so much to the programme that viewers will love.”

The first series is currently available to watch online via All 4 here.