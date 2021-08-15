Team GB homecoming concert line up for BBC One special revealed

Tonight BBC One broadcasts a special concert to celebrate Team GB's return from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The 90-minute Team GB Homecoming Concert will be presented by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and Clara Amfo

Staged by The National Lottery, the concert will be air from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 15 August at 7:30PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show will be filled with the best live music and entertainment from a star-studded British line up.

Team GB homecoming concert line up

Performances confirmed include Nile Rodgers and his group CHIC performing their iconic song ‘Good Times’ with special guest Laura Mvula. Laura Mvula will also sing a solo number to the backdrop of Rambert dance company.

There will also be a fully immersive performance from English National Ballet with artist Anne-Marie; Yungblud will sing one of David Bowie’s signature songs, ‘Heroes’ in a collaboration with dance-circus company Motionhouse; and Chickenshed will entertain with its pioneering and inspirational theatre.

Further music performers on the bill include Rag‘n’Bone Man, Bastille and Griff.

The show will also see Team GB with friends, family and the Great British public for the first time with a live audience of 8,000 including key workers gifted tickets to thank them for their incredible work through the pandemic.

There will also be highlights from the Olympics with exclusive interviews from the team about their time in Tokyo.

Greg James said: "As always with the Olympics, I’ve become an expert in events I only think about every four years.

"I can’t wait to celebrate our extraordinary Team GB athletes and be in front of an actual crowd again. It’s been a long time coming - it’s going to be a brilliant night. Anyway, must go, I’m off to practice shot put.”

Clara Amfo added: "It would be understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring!

"I am so honoured to be hosting Team GB Homecoming Concert by The National Lottery with Greg, on what promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration and love!

"Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!”