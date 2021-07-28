Nish Kumar to host new series Late Night Mash on Dave

Dave has announced a brand new late night comedy series with Nish Kumar.

A continuation of The Mash Report which aired for four series on BBC Two, Late Night Mash will begin on Dave later this year,.

Each week, Late Night Mash will tap into the latest that the zeitgeist has to offer, with up-to-the-minute topical insights and fake news reports. Late Night Mash will comprise eight brand new episodes and a ninth episode compiling the best moments from the series.

Nish will be joined by a team of comics including returning Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Geoff Norcott and Steve N.

Nish Kumar said: "Mash is rising from the dead. I’m not saying I’m Jesus, I just look more like him than most images would have you believe."

UKTV's commissioning editor Mark Iddon said: "Mash Lives! We couldn’t be happier to be working with Nish and the rest of the team over at Zeppotron. Mash has always been a show that has taken risks and brought top comedy talent to our screens.

"It’s relevant, reactive and we can’t think of a better new home for the show than Dave."

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham added: "Dave viewers love nothing more than the quick wit of the best comedians in the country and I know the topical nature of this show will really resonate as we watch Nish and the team grapple with the latest sensations, headlines and online chatter."

And Executive producers commented:" “The last eighteen months has been a worrying and stressful time for millions of Britons, mainly because they were unsure if Mash would ever return to our screens. But it has, so everything’s fine again."

Late Night Mash will air on Dave in the Autumn.