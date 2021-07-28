Sky has announced a major shake up for its channels coming this autumn.

Sky One as it is will be no more, with two new channels set to take its place.

The first is called Sky Showcase which Sky describes as a "main event channel that will curate a selection of the top shows from across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment brands," adding: "So when you’re not sure what you’re in the mood for, Sky Showcase is the place to go to find something new to watch."

The second is Sky Max which will be "the new home for Sky’s blockbuster entertainment" with programmes including original dramas A Discovery of Witches and COBRA and original comedy entertainment including panel shows like A League of Their Own and the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Another change will see Sky Comedy become the home of Sky Original Comedy including shows such as Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded, that were previously on Sky One, alongside the Best of US comedy such as The Office US, PEN15 and Miracle Workers.

Sky Atlantic will continue as the home of high-concept original dramas such as Landscapers, I Hate Suzie, Gangs of London and Chernobyl, as well as being the home of drama from HBO and Showtime.

The channels will be available to Sky customers at no extra charge. They will also launch on streaming service NOW and on Virgin and BT.

The changes will come into effect from 1 September.

Commenting on the channel shake-up, MD of Content Sky UK & ROI, Zai Bennett said: "In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch.

"From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.

"And if you’re not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch."

