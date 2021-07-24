Drama Victoria has been dropped by ITV, it's been revealed.

Starring Jenna Coleman, the show aired three series with the last in 2019.

But ITV have now said there are currently no plans for any more instalments.

They commented in a statement this weekend: "There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that’s not to say we won’t revisit the series with the production team at a later date."

News of the axe was first reported by The Sun newspaper.

A source told the tabloid: "When it first launched five years ago it was getting seven million in the ratings and beat the BBC’s Sunday night period epic, Poldark.

"But there are so many challenges facing bosses who’ve been weighing up a fourth series — not least the availability of their central star who’s now one of the country’s most in-demand actors."

Starting in 1848, the last instalment of the lavish drama depicted a turbulent and uncertain time for both Europe and the monarchy.

With revolutions on the continent and the Chartist movement reaching its peak in London, Victoria is under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety.

Alongside Jenna, the cast featured Tom Hughes, Laurence Fox, Kate Fleetwood, John Sessions and Lily Travers.

Series 3 of Victoria currently available on the ITV Hub.

You can currently watch all three series of Victoria online via BritBox here while a series 1 to 3 DVD boxset is available here.

