Grand Designs: The Street returns to Channel 4 for two new series

Grand Designs: The Street will return to Channel 4 with two brand new series, it's been announced.

Made by Naked West (a Fremantle label), the series will follow a selection of intrepid self-builders as they embark on a journey to create and build their own unique homes.

Host Kevin McCloud will return to the UK’s largest mass self-build site, Graven Hill, Oxfordshire, to observe the trials, setbacks and successes of future residents endeavouring to craft their own, highly individual homes.

The series will also follow the fortunes of several exciting new pilot plots in Glasgow, ambitiously being developed into extraordinary homes. Visiting the houses as they progress, alongside Kevin, will be new co-presenter Natasha Huq, an Edinburgh-based, award-winning architect.

The first series of Grand Designs: The Street, which aired in 2019, consolidated at 2.1m viewers over the series. The most recent series of Grand Designs, which aired in January 2021, was the highest rated series in 12 years with more than 3 million viewers tuning in.

Kevin McCloud said: "We witnessed the very beginnings of the Graven Hill site in the first series of The Street and it was an honour to spend time alongside our ten plucky guinea pigs. Now we’re back to follow more projects as Britain’s largest self-build community really gets going.

"I’m also excited to be able to look at other pilot projects such as Glasgow in this series. Self-build and custom-build are here to stay and at this rate they’re going to make a big contribution to Britain’s housing supply."

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 added: "Both new series of Grand Designs: The Street will capture the spirit of community that these incredible self-build streets engender, as the determination, resilience and ambition of the builders shines through, to create something extraordinary."

John Comerford, Head of Naked West, commented: "Grand Designs has always been about more than just remarkable architecture, it’s about the people behind the projects, and 2019’s series of The Street showed us just what happens when you bring those people together in a community. We’re excited to be able to explore this concept further in not just one, but two new series."

You can watch series 1 of Grand Designs: The Street on All 4 here.