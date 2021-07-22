BBC One is to air a one-off music special focusing on South Korean boy band BTS.

The 30-minute show will explore the sensational rise to fame of 21st century pop icons BTS, as they make their debut in the world-famous Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Titled BTS @ Radio 1, the special will be hosted by Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, who will delve into the culture and industry that made one of the world’s biggest pop bands.

The BBC share: "BTS’ Radio 1 journey began in 2017 with their first ever play on the station, which resulted in fans from across the globe sharing an overwhelming amount of support and excitement.

"In this documentary, Adele will relive this moment and her trip to Seoul in 2018 where she met BTS’ choreographer, the minister for K-pop and the incredible fanbase known as the ARMY.

"Adele will also reconnect with the band in an exclusive interview ahead of their debut in the iconic Radio 1 Live Lounge, where they’ll be performing award-winning hit Dynamite, new single Permission To Dance and a special cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ I’ll Be Missing You - that samples The Police's Every Breath You Take - from South Korea."

BTS @ Radio 1 will air on BBC One with a release date to be confirmed.