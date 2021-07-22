A trio of celebs will wear their rubbish for a brand new Channel 4 show.

Trash Monsters will follow three celebrities as they wear their household rubbish over the course of two weeks in specially designed 'trash suits' to make them face up to their consumer habits.

The one-off special, hosted by comedian Jon Richardson and produced by Naked (a Fremantle label), will seek to highlight important climate change issues and inspire the celebrities and viewers to reduce their waste output.

Those taking part are TV personality Kerry Katona, model Jodie Kidd and footballing legend John Barnes.

Going about their daily lives over the course of two weeks while wearing their own 'trash suit', the celebrities will aim to reduce their carbon footprint.

They will also create a handful of hard-line rules for their families to live by, in order to reduce their rubbish and cut down their trash suit’s bulging ‘waste-line’. The celebrity who reduces their carbon footprint the most will be crowned the winner.

Host Jon Richardson said: “We have reached the stage of impending climate catastrophe where a rodent-looking comedian is forced into making well-meaning celebs go and wear their trash.

"I believe Trash Monsters will be funny, enlightening and an incredibly vivid depiction of how easily we all accumulate vast amounts of waste.”

Natalie McArdle, Co-Executive Producer commented: "We can’t wait to reveal a hidden side to our celebrities as they bravely grant us access-all-areas inside their homes and their bins – and wear their waste."

Matthew Cox, Co-Executive Producer added: "By literally carrying the weight of their own trash, they’ll hopefully question the amount of rubbish they create, in the noisiest and most revealing way possible.”

Harjeet Chhokar Commissioning Editor, Factual added: “This is a brilliant mix of entertainment and education for a very important issue. Here we’ll visibly see how much rubbish an individual can accumulate in a relatively short period of time. Plus, there’s a great opportunity to delve into the ‘trash habits’ of the celebs taking part and find out what they will do to change them.”

Trash Monsters will air on Channel 4 with a date to be announced.