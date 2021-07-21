Sir Trevor McDonald to host Countdown for Channel 4's Black To Front day

Sir Trevor McDonald is to host a special version of Countdown for Channel 4's Black To Front day.

Black to Front is part of Channel 4’s on-going commitment to improve Black representation on and off screen. Taking place in September, from breakfast right through to late night, some of Channel 4’s most iconic shows will have Black talent at the forefront offering viewers a new perspective of much-loved programmes.

As part of the day's programming, journalist and broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald will host a special version of Countdown

Joining Sir Trevor in the Salford studio will be acclaimed poet and playwright Lemn Sissay OBE who will adjudicate the words from Dictionary Corner and maths prodigy Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE who will bring her arithmetical expertise to the numbers round.

Lemn will be joined in Dictionary Corner by special guest, award-winning journalist & beer sommelier, Marverine Cole.

Sir Trevor McDonald said: "I am proud and delighted to be presenting Countdown on this special day; I have always enjoyed watching Countdown, a show that has been around for almost as long as I have!"

Also announced today, AJ Odudu will be joining Mo Gilligan on The Big Breakfast.

She said: “I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast. It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back! I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!

"I’m thrilled to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front – which quite rightly gives a platform to deserving Black British TV talent across our industry, both on and off-screen. It’s going to be really special."

Other programming for the day includes new reality series Highlife.