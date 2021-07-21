Death In Paradise is to air its first ever Christmas special this year.

A one-off 90 minute episode will be broadcast on BBC One over the festive season, it's been announced.

Advertisements

It will see the return of Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers, concluding the show's tenth anniversary celebrations.

Also joining the regular cast (Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine) for the one-off sunny special are Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

A teaser shares: "As Florence leaves the island to spend Christmas with her family, the team welcome Dwayne with open arms to help solve a murder case. Dwayne comes to realise he’s not only met Officer Marlon Pryce before, but he once arrested him! How will the team of old and new faces come together to unravel this murderous crime?

"Meanwhile, after vexed fans were left hanging in suspense after the cliff-hanger ending of series ten earlier this year, will they finally discover whether Neville told Florence about his feelings for her? Viewers have watched Neville and Florence’s relationship develop over the course of series ten and all will be revealed in the Christmas special with more surprises to come in series eleven."

Danny John-Jules said: "It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already.

"I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth anniversary special script to life."

Advertisements

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Tim Key added: "We’ve been talking about a Death In Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again.

"We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie - it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!"

And Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama commented: "We’re so excited to be spending our first ever Christmas in Saint Marie.

"We are delighted that Death In Paradise will be bringing the sunshine to the festive schedule on BBC One."

Meanwhile it was previously confirmed that filming on series 11 is already underway on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe.

Advertisements

Joining the cast for series 11 will be rising star Shantol Jackson (Yardie, Sprinter) who will play ambitious young sergeant, Naomi Thomas, a gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police. But having come from a smaller police force, will her lack of experience get the better of her?

All series of Death in Paradise are available to watch online now on BBC iPlayer here.