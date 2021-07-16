Tom Allen, Jessica Knappett and Munya Chawawa are to star in a new Channel 4 comedy series.

Provisionally titled Complaints Welcome, the new show will be putting viewers’ opinions at the heart of each episode.

Comedians Tom Allen, Jessica Knappett and Munya Chawawa, will join forces to assemble a 'Complaints Committee' of viewers with plenty to say about the television shows getting the nation talking each week. From daytime to documentaries, preschool to politics – no genre of TV is off-limits.

Each week the trio will be joined in the studio each week by guests from the world of telly as they playfully dissect the week’s televisual complaints, looking for resolutions, and ultimately deciding whether the viewers’ feedback will be upheld or rejected. The show will feature sketches, stunts and studio discussion covering all aspects of TV.

Tom Allen commented: "Jess, Munya and I will be putting TV on trial.

"If you’ve got an opinion on anything from the corsets in Bridgerton to a frown about Countdown, we want to hear from you. Complaints Welcome will be standing by to review the reviews viewing viewers viewed."

Complaints Welcome will air over six episodes later in 2021 on Channel 4.

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, Channel 4 said: "If there’s one thing we love more than telly, it’s complaining about telly. Munya, Jess and Tom will get to the bottom of viewer complaints in their own sharp, satirical and unique way.”

Iain Wimbush from programme makers Rumpus Media said: "We all have axes to grind and stuff that irritates us, even with our favourite TV shows - and now the brilliant Munya, Jess and Tom get to calmly take these grievances out of our hands, and sort each issue out with comedy sketches, investigations and debate. It's really very exciting."