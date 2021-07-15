Yorkshire Firefighters followed for new BBC Two documentary

Yorkshire Firefighters on the frontline will feature in new documentary series on BBC Two.

The new four-part series will follow the brave people who have been keeping communities safe during the pandemic.

The BBC share: "Filmed using the latest technology, viewers will be brought closer than ever before to real-life emergencies, seeing inside burning buildings and getting to the heart of the action.

"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has 900 firefighters with a diverse range of personnel dedicated to serving a population of more than two million people - often in remote, highly dangerous and life-threatening situations.

"Each episode shows the men and women behind the visors as they help communities during last winter, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From bringing under control one of the biggest fires seen in Bradford in decades, to helping vulnerable people at home, expect drama, jeopardy, hair-raising moments and firefighters working day and night to be the best at what they do - with plenty of Yorkshire warmth and humour along the way too."

Yorkshire Firefighters starts on BBC Two on Thursday, 29 July at 8PM and continues weekly. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “We are hugely excited and proud to feature in Yorkshire Firefighters which showcases the skills and expertise of the modern day Fire and Rescue Service. The programme offers a rare glimpse into the daily lives of firefighters and our Control Room staff.

“Our teams work tirelessly around the clock to save lives whether that be as a consequence of fires, road traffic collisions, water rescues or a whole range of other types of technical rescues, and we’re excited for viewers to see what it really takes to be a Yorkshire firefighter.”

Mark Robinson, Creative Director at programme makers Wise Owl Films, added: “It was a real privilege to follow West Yorkshire’s firefighters during a difficult winter and a global pandemic, and to see their role at the heart of the community - the same communities many come from themselves.

“Not only will viewers get to see footage - captured by helmet cameras - that plunges them into the heart of very dangerous scenarios, they will also see day-to-day life within the stations, behind closed doors.”