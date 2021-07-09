The Last Leg is to air a Euro 2020 special tonight on Channel 4.

A 90-miunte episode will air this evening (9 July) at 10PM ahead of England's big final game on Sunday night.

Advertisements

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker will be joined live in the studio by none other than the Three Lions comedic heroes David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and legendary band The Lightning Seeds as they count down to the final against Italy.

Channel 4 share: "With our enduring love affair for unofficial national anthem, Three Lions at an all-time high, the team will celebrate its 25th anniversary and ask whether Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds might need to pen a new song come Monday morning...

"Comedian Tom Allen, former Tory Party co-chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and some surprise guests will also join the gang for an epic night of footballing fun, acerbic wit, unmatched satirical insight – and quite possibly, a monumental end of the show musical performance.

"As ever, the hashtag #isitok will also play a key role in the night’s proceedings."

Last Leg of the Euros with Baddiel & Skinner airs Friday. 9 July at 10PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

This weekend also holds more footballing treats as manager Gareth Southgate takes centre stage at 2PM on Saturday in Gareth Southgate: How To Lead with Toto Wolff.

Also on Saturday, Channel 4 will air the 1966 World Cup Final between England and West Germany in glorious full colour for the first time ever from 5:40PM.