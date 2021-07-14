Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood reveal road trip secrets ahead of new TV show

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood are hitting the road for a new TV show.

The Strictly judges will be exploring some of the country’s most iconic and best loved road trips in new ITV series, Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips.

The two great friends will leave the dancefloor behind to enjoy some spectacular sights around beautiful Britain, taking on six of the ultimate scenic routes, from Cornwall to the Cotswolds, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District.

Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years but travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules.

So, each episode Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain. From the twists and turns of Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish Highlands, the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the captivating Cornish coast, magnificent Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia.

Pictured: (l-r) Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: ITV

Bruno shares: “When it was suggested to Craig and I, I thought, ‘Brilliant.’ Because we know the banter is there already, I know him, he knows me. If you’re going for three weeks on a voyage of discovery, it’s good to have somebody you can bounce off. Can you imagine doing that trip with a boring person?

"And you need to have an already established relationship that you can explore. I know that Craig is on. He’s not somebody where I’m worrying about what he’s going to say, I know he has plenty to say.”

Craig adds: “Well we both do. I was always trying to get a word in edgeways.”

Bruno continues: “Yes, that can be quite difficult. Especially when you start talking about Australia. And walls. Craig is obsessed with dry stone walls, and there were walls everywhere. From Cornwall to Scotland, everywhere you go, he’s saying, ‘Look at the view, look at the wall.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ve seen the wall, look at something else!’

Craig says the pair were like "an old married couple in the car", explaining: "We know each other so well and are such good mates that we can be vile to each other without hurting feelings. We don’t take offense... “Our main disagreements were over the navigation.”

Bruno declares: “He was like Driving Miss Daisy.”

Craig continues: “We’ve got very different driving styles. I’m more measured. Bruno thinks he’s on a racing track around Monaco. I mean, the way Bruno takes a corner. Or the way you indicate, or don’t indicate. Then I went round a roundabout about three times to find the exit.

"The worst thing about travelling with Bruno was if he got hungry. As it gets to the hour before lunch, everything changes. His back starts going up, his driving gets more aggressive and then he doesn’t want to look at the views anymore because he’s just thinking of his stomach. So I knew not to say too much and just navigate nicely.”

Bruno adds: "It’s the Italian temperament. Craig is so laidback. He’s Australian and they are so laidback."

Pictured: Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli with the Union Jack topped Red Mini that they use on there scenic drives. Picture: ITV

The pair went on to say that viewers will see a "role reversal" compared to their usual TV appearances on Strictly Come Dancing.

"Bruno’s a bitch and I’m the nice one. We’re polar opposites to how we usually appear," says Craig. "We are our real selves in this programme. "

Bruno shares: “He’s much more relaxed than me. But it’s not a performance. We are usually seen on Strictly performing a role. Like doing a performance in the theatre. You are playing a part and you have to reach the audience and you’re in a very different environment. In this we are just two friends going around the country.”

Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips starts Wednesday, 14 July at 8PM on ITV.