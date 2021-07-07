The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk series 2 begins filming

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk will return to BBC Two for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The show is created by Bafta and Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee Spencer Jones (Mister Winner, Upstart Crow) and produced by award-winning production company Tiger Aspect Productions (part of Banijay UK).

Advertisements

The second outing of The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk - the original short of which was nominated for a Bafta - will see Jones’s titular alter-ego Herbert Clunkerdunk no closer to getting his life or his imagination under control.

Tease the BBC: "A simple visit to the mechanic turns into a full-blown western, a father-son fishing trip uncovers an underwater dystopia and he can’t get his tax return done because the stationery on his desk is performing the steamy, sensual stop-motion affair that would make a Bridgerton viewer blush.

"Herbert’s wife Bobby Kindle (Lucy Pearman) becomes more powerful than you can possibly imagine when she’s supercharged by static electricity, his old neighbour Jonny Wallop (Dominic Coleman) is hunted by a creature of the night, and Herbert’s front door still talks to him (though this time, he’s got a new love interest, the Jessica Rabbit of windows, Sasha Window).

"Herbert is also joined by a host of new characters including ex-boxer Rusty (Shiloh Coke), Bobby’s old Uni friend Denim Jean (Felicity Ward) and, when he’s at his lowest point, a moment of pure(ish) Clarity (Vic Reeves)."

Creator and star Spencer Jones said: “In what can only be described as an admin error the BBC are allowing me on the beautiful BBC Two once again. But let me tell you this: there have been no admin errors when booking the cast for the new series of Clunkerdunk two. Wait till you get a load of these legends.

"Like most people I have been locked in a house with my family for well over a year. And also like most people I have gone insane (self-diagnosed). All of my mind mess has been turned into a five-episode series. So if you think the last series was weird I would stay well away from series two. More characters, more songs, more gags, morons. This is my press release and I’m sticking with it.”

David Simpson, Head of Tiger Aspect Comedy, commented: “What an absolute joy it is to see this show return. Spencer’s creativity is endless and he has been on fire writing the scripts for the new series. I’m so excited to see Herbert’s imagination come to life again!"

Advertisements

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk series 2 will air across five episodes with a start date to be announced.

For now you can watch series one on the BBC iPlayer here.