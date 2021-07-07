Prue's Great Garden Plot: Prue Leith lands Channel 4 gardening show

Prue Leith is to swap cake for compost in a new Channel 4 show.

The Bake Off star is to front a new four-part series, Prue's Great Garden Plot.

Advertisements

It will follow Prue and her husband John Playfair as they move into a new home and look to turn two-acres of rubbish, rubble and rusting buildings into their dream garden.

Channel 4 share: "For green-fingered Prue, a glorious garden filled with life and colour is top of her priority list, even more so than the house itself. Over the years, her garden has been the place where so many memories have been created and in recent months, her refuge and the saviour of her sanity.

"Determined to have her new garden looking picture perfect in less than a year, Prue gets straight down to business. Seeking inspiration from the country’s best private gardens, she set about designing, digging, and planting the garden of her dreams; a welcome retreat in which to create new memories with her friends and family.

"Across the four episodes, viewers will journey through the seasons with Prue and John as the ever evolving garden takes shape. The series will also offer aspirational and accessible tips to home horticulturists who are also looking to create magnificent yet manageable gardens themselves."

Prue Leith said: "I’m no Monty Don but I’ve been gardening for 45 years and just love it. But this garden has to be manageable by a pair of oldies none too keen on kneeling, bending or humping heavy gear. So, it’s a robot for the lawn, troughs for the veg, and pots on the terrace. And a fair few disasters!"

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, commented: "We are delighted to be joining Prue and John on their ambitious journey and have no doubt that the final result will be absolutely beautiful."

Advertisements

Emma Read, Executive Producer for Emporium Productions added: “For all viewers who love their garden or dream of creating one, Prue and John’s new gardening adventure will give heaps of colourful inspiration and know-how in equal measure and we are thrilled to be sharing it with them.”

Prue’s Great Garden Plot will air on Channel 4 later this year.