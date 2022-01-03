Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 cast revealed for brand new series

Celebrity Coach Trip is back for 2022 - here's who's on the cast and when to watch on TV.

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertaking a coach tour across Europe, voting for who they want to eject from the coach until one team is crowned the winners.

The reality show originally aired way back in 2005 with three celebrity series starting in 2010. After going on a break in 2012, Celebrity Coach Trip previously returned in 2019 but has been off air during the pandemic.

Now host Brendan Sheerin is set to return with a brand new series due to air in 2022.

Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 begins on Monday, 3 January 2022 on E4 at 8PM. Episodes will then continue weekdays.

Meet the line up!

The starting cast of five celebrity pairings are as follows:

Presenter and stand-up Matt Richardson and actor and presenter Will Best.

Actors Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph.

Geordie Shore stars Sophie Kasaei and James Tindale.

Members of girl band, The Honeyz, Celena Cherry and Mariama Goodman.

Olympian Ashley McKenzie with actor Paul Danan.

In the show the pairs travel across Europe on a coach tour, taking in the sights and experiences of the towns they visit.

At the end of each day, they must each vote for which other couple they no longer wish to travel with. The pair with most votes is kicked off the bus to make way for a new VIP couple to board the coach.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "It's day one of a brand-new trip aboard tour guide Brendan Sheerin's coach, and the celebs are starting their three weeks of fun in the sun in Braga in Portugal.

"The group bond as they become a marching band, before hitting the beach for some surfing. But there's a catch on this coach: every night, the celebrities must vote for which couple they enjoy travelling with the least!"

You can currently watch past series and episodes online and catch up via the All4 player.

Celebs who took part in the latest series included Boys from Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou, Gogglebox father and daughter Amy and Jonathan Tapper, Dancing On Ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt and Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima and Artem Chingvintsev.