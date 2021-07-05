Ryan Reynolds to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this July

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds will be the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The A-lister will be helping to settle the nation’s children down ready for bed with a tale told all the way from Canada later this month.

Appearing via video link, he'll be seen reading Maurice Sendak’s classic Where The Wild Things Are.

It tells the story of Max, who puts on his wolf suit and makes mischief of one kind and another, before travelling by boat to the place Where The Wild Things Are.

Ryan opens the episode by saying: “Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

He closes the story by saying: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.”

Ryan Reynolds’ CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6:50PM, Friday 16 July.

Other stars who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Tom Hardy, actor Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Felicity Jones, David Schwimmer, Alesha Dixon, Eddie Redmayne, Orlando Bloom, Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

