Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran to join Celebrity Gogglebox cast

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran will become the latest stars to join Celebrity Gogglebox.

The singer-songwriter pair will appear on the Channel 4 show as it continues this Friday night.

Both have appeared before - Anne-Marie with fellow star of The Voice UK Sir Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran with Example and Big Narstie - but this will be their first time sharing the sofa together.

Anne Marie told The Sun newspaper: “I’ve asked one of my best friends, Ed Sheeran, to join me on Gogglebox.

“I haven’t seen him in real life for so, so long and when we used to hang out, we would always watch lots of TV. So it will be like old times. I can’t wait.”

Anne-Marie and Ed are the latest additions to the Celebrity Gogglebox line up.

Last month saw Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper join the show for the first time.

“We’re unbelievably excited to be a part of the Gogglebox family," Joel said. "I can’t wait for people to watch us on TV watching people on TV.

"Don’t judge our snack choices.”

Meanwhile the latest episode saw TV star Jonathan Ross appear with son son Harvey Kirby, daughter Honey Kinney and Honey’s boyfriend Zane Saz.

Other celebs on this year's series include Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Dame Maureen Lipman, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore & Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor.

They're joined by Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith, Melanie C and her brother Paul, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr, and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

In each episode the celebs will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers as they offer up their views on everything from the soaps to the week's breaking news.