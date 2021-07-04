The Pursuit Of Love available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

BBC drama The Pursuit Of Love is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

The Pursuit Of Love is an adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel, originally published in 1945.

Adapted and directed by award-winning actor Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense Of An Ending), the romantic comedy-drama stars Lily James (Mamma Mia!:Here We Go Again, Cinderella, War And Peace) as the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, and Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella) as her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

Alternatively, The Pursuit Of Love is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC iPlayer here.

Outside the UK, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A teaser for the show shares: "Consumed by a desire for love and marriage the two women are on the hunt for an ideal husband, but their friendship is put to the test when they choose very different paths. Whilst Fanny settles for a steady life, Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places."

The The Pursuit Of Love full cast features Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Dolly Wells, Annabel Mullion, John Heffernan, Shazad Latif, Assaad Bouab, Freddie Fox, James Frecheville, Emily Mortimer, Beattie Edmondson and Martha West.

Filming took place in the Bristol and Bath area as well as Paris, France