BBC Two has announced a new music talent show, Rock Of All Ages.

The series will be fronted by Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and rapper Lady Leshurr, who will form bands of incredible musicians - who just happen to be over 65.

The BBC explain the format: "Each band will be hand-selected by the pair following an extensive search of amateur musicians across the UK. From singers and guitarists, to keyboards and drummers, the band members could be in their 70s, 80s and even 90s… But in this show, age is just a number when it comes to talent.

"Mentors Martin and Lady Leshurr will guide the bands, putting them through their paces and providing invaluable insight and support ahead of their final performance in front of thousands of screaming music fans. It’s here that we see the bands go head to head with the roar of the audience cheers to determine the winning performance."

Martin Kemp said: "I’ve been involved in music and bands since I was 16 years old, from a school punk band called The Defects, playing to just a few friends in small pubs and clubs, to Spandau Ballet enjoying every second of the sheer overwhelming thrill of walking out onto a festival stage in front of 50,000 fans!

"I can’t wait to share that experience with the lucky few who make it into my band... who for whatever reason, their rock dreams didn’t quite happen. I’m so excited to give them a chance of a lifetime to make those dreams come true!"

Lady Leshurr added: “I’m super excited to be involved in Rock Of All Ages and cannot wait to get out there to start my search for the best musical talent the UK has to offer. Our band members will prove that age is no barrier and that no matter how old you are you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

"There’s so much incredible talent around and I can’t wait to go on this exciting journey with them."

Patrick Holland, BBC Director, Factual, Arts and Classical Music Television, commented: "This promises to be a hugely inspiring, celebratory and emotional search to find some great musicians over 65 and put their creativity centre stage.

"[Production company] RDF first pitched this idea before the pandemic and it always promised to unite the generations through a shared love of great music. Now the programme has become even more timely and resonant, showing that it is never too late to realise your dreams."

Rock of All Ages will air across four episodes on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with a start date to be announced.