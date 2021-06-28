Gogglebox star Pete McGarry has died aged 71

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry has died at the age of 71, it's been announced.

In a statement shared by the show, it was revealed that Pete sadly passed away at the weekend with his family following a short illness.

The show posted on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.

"Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.

"Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over 100 children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."

They added that the cause of death was not linked to Covid.

Pete and wife Linda originally joined Channel 4's Gogglebox at the start of the show's second series in 2013 before leaving when son George appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

The couple returned to the show in 2016 and have appeared regularly ever since.

Fans were quick to send their messages of condolence on social media, with one writing: "Amazing family fostering all those precious children. I hope they can all give him the send off he deserves and that Covid restrictions won’t get in the way. RIP Pete"

Another messaged: "I’m so hugely sorry to hear it. Pete was such a presence on Gogglebox and he and Linda were an amazing couple together. My very best wishes to Linda, George, and all who knew and loved him."

And a third added: "May he RIP. Thoughts are with Linda and the family and all those who helped through fostering (who are part of his extended family)".

