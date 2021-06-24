Romesh Ranganathan takes over from James Corden as host of A League Of Their Own

Romesh Ranganathan is to takeover from James Corden as host of A League Of Their Own.

Romesh will front the show when it returns later this year for its sixteenth series.

A regular panellist on the Sky One panel show, Romesh replaces James Corden who is unable to appear due to work commitments.

Romesh will be joined on the new series by returning team captains Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp as well as the usual array of sporting guests.

Romesh said: "I’m over the moon to be taking over the hosting duties and looking forward to being back in the studio with Jamie, Freddie, our guests and the live audience.

"I’m truly honoured to be the new host of such a successful show."

He joked: "I know Jamie and Freddie are delighted because they often talk about what a hero I am to both of them"

The new series will feature guests including footballer Jamie Vardy, Olympian Denise Lewis and football pundit Micah Richards with more to be announced.

Filming will take place from 5 July at Elstree Studios with a socially distanced studio audience.

A League Of Their Own will return to TV on Sky One as well as streaming service NOW in August.