A new BBC Two competition series will see wedding planners battling it out.

Provisionally titled Master Of Ceremonies, the new show will follow similar series such as Interior Design Masters, Glow Up and All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star.

The programme will feature a cast of budding wedding planners battle it out to prove they have what it takes to become Britain’s next best wedding guru.

Each week the fledgling planners will be tasked with creating dream weddings for deserving couples around the UK, many of whom had their plans left in tatters due to lockdown.

The BBC share: "At the heart of every episode is one engaged couple and their family. It’s for the planners to work together to pull off the couple’s dream wedding in just a matter of days.

"The planners will be talented, creative and have great organisational skills, but they’ll be attempting the seemingly impossible as they go all out to turn around incredible weddings against the clock, knowing that if they fail, they could be booted out of the competition at any time by the no-nonsense judges.

"Each wedding will be a true celebration of the wedding couples’ love. And the fulfilment of their wishes will be at the very heart of the process - but can the planners pull off their wildest wedding dreams?"

A "big name house" and "two illustrious judges at the very top of the wedding industry" are to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile you can apply to take part in the series here.

The BBC ask: "We’re looking for up-and-coming Wedding/Event Planners with creative flair and expertise to take part in this exciting new BBC series. Whatever your level of experience, if you’ve got what it takes to be crowned ‘Britain’s Best Wedding Planner’ then get in touch."

Contestants must be at least 18 and applications close on 4 July.

Master Of Ceremonies will air across six episodes on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.