Queer Eye's Tan France to front BBC Two colourism documentary

Queer Eye star Tan France is to front his first British show for BBC Two.

Provisionally titled Beauty And The Bleach, the show will explore the issues around skin tone and colourism in society, as well as in the fashion, entertainment and beauty industries.

The BBC share: "Tan has experienced this phenomenon first-hand. When he was only nine years old he did something he has regretted ever since: he attempted to lighten his own skin with bleaching cream he found in his relative’s cupboard.

"In this one-hour film Beauty And The Bleach (w/t), Tan will face up to his own experiences in an attempt to seek answers to questions around the public perception of beauty - meeting celebrities, experts, and people affected by the issue."

Tan France commented: “I know that sadly my story isn’t unique, and so many people around the world have felt a burning desire to lighten their skin. But now is the time to question that.

"I want to find out why colourism is still so prevalent, and why people feel the need to change their skin colour when it’s already beautiful.

"This film has the chance to show people they’re not alone, and that they can - and should - love the skin they’re in”.

Nasfim Haque, Commissioning Editor, BBC, added: “We are thrilled to bring Tan's UK TV debut to the BBC, where he will be exploring a timely issue close to his heart and one in an industry he knows so well."

Narinder Minhas, MD at producers Cardiff Productions, says: “I’m very excited to be working with Tan on this project. He is an incredible talent with an important story to tell.

"He’s passionate, and this documentary is the perfect fit for him - raising important questions about colourism and the impact it has on people’s lives across the globe."

The documentary will air on BBC Two and stream on BBC iPlayer with a release date to be confirmed.