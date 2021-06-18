Life & Rhymes returns for second series on Sky Arts

Life & Rhymes will return for a second series to Sky Arts later this year.

The BAFTA Award-winning spoken word series is hosted by acclaimed British writer and poet, Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.

Episodes see some of the country’s leading spoken word performers and select members of the audience showcase their lyrical creativity on topics such as racism, gender, sexuality and mental health. The first entertainment show of its kind, Life & Rhymes celebrates the art of spoken word and brings it to a mainstream setting.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, said: "Life and Rhymes is a true original – placing performance poetry on the pedestal it deserves.

"It’s vibrant and relevant and provides a powerful platform for many voices to be heard, all under the nurturing gaze of Benjamin Zephaniah who’s a God."

Professor Benjamin Zephaniah, said: "I'm looking forward to presenting a new series of Life and Rhymes.

"Giving a platform to people to speak their truth through poetry and the spoken word, is a joy. It's a programme with no ego. It's a programme about people. It's the programme I've waited all my life to present. It's good to be home."

Life & Rhymes triumphed at the BAFTA Television Awards earlier this month where it won the award for Best Entertainment Programme, beating off competition from Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV), Strictly Come Dancing (BBC) and The Masked Singer (ITV).

The second series will return to Battersea Park and will air this autumn on Sky Arts, free for everyone to watch on Freeview Channel 11.

All episodes of Life & Rhymes season one are available on Sky Arts and streaming service NOW.