Gassed Up: Rapper Mist to front new high octane BBC Three series

Celebrities will face off against rapper Mist in a series of high octane challenges for a new BBC Three show.

Mobo award winning musician and Brummie petrolhead Mist will star in new six-part series Gassed Up.

Each episode will see him go head to head in a high octane challenge against a celebrity - supported by expert driver and Drift Queen Becky Evans and pro BMXer and prankster Ryan Taylor.

Mentored and judged by specialists from the scene, Mist and his guests will learn the tricks of the trade, equipping them to create and commandeer crazy vehicles, leading to an ultimate head to head track challenge.

Mist said: "Cars and driving are a passion of mine and it's a privilege to be working with the BBC on Gassed Up. I’m letting everyone know, you’re about to experience something you’ve never experienced before. Forget whatever gassed up you think you’ve done in your lifetime because I’m about to take it to a new level. Gassed up business."

Fatima Sesay, Head of Digital Originals, BBC Studios commented: “It is a really exciting time for the Digital Originals team to be making this series with Mist. Gassed Up is one of our first productions since transferring to BBC Studios and we can’t wait to produce the series for BBC Three."

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, added: "We’re really excited to be working with BBC Studios on this bold new format for BBC Three. It is brilliant to be working with Mist for his first show which promises to be big on energy, features lots of stunts and challenges and plays on people’s passion for vehicles."

A release date and celebrity line up are to be announced.